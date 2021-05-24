Home

Education

Stakeholders urged to work together

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 4, 2022 12:55 pm
The return of students in their classes will enable them to work closely with their teachers and complete the requirements of the 2021 academic year.

The return of students in their classes will enable them to work closely with their teachers and complete the requirements of the 2021 academic year.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says after this step they will progress to the next level.

Kumar says by continuing to work together, teachers, heads of school and the Ministry can ensure a positive school experience for everyone.

Article continues after advertisement

“What is more important is the regular check that is being conducted by the Ministry of Health and the staff of the Ministry of education, and often UNICEF joins in to inspect the schools. They have been going around and ensuring that the schools follow the protocol.”

Parents are also being advised not to send their children to school if they are not feeling well.

The students are urged to comply with the COVID-safe measures introduced in schools, including the wearing of masks.

The re-opening of schools also saw Years 12 and 13 return to finish the final lap in their bid to successfully complete the National Examinations.

 

 

