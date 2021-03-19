Staff audit to be carried out at FNU: Akbar

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says the Fiji National University Vice-Chancellor will be carrying out a staff audit.

Akbar highlighted this while officiating at the FNU Students Association Council Meeting this morning at the Nasinu Campus.

Akbar says the government expects the best from the University, and this is why a team has been set-up to do a staff audit.

“VC in the next six months or so will give me a staff audit, do you have the right qualified lecturers to teach you? Because without that, what filters down into your lecture rooms will have no effect.”

Akbar says some graduates from tertiary institutions are facing difficulty in securing employment because of their subject combination.

“The role of any tertiary institution is to ensure that the courses you offer to the student’s sort of merge with the demand of the institution. I mean, how do management and vernacular do justice to education?”

The Minister also urged the council members of the FNU Students Association to do their part in helping their colleagues.

She told the members of the Council that their meeting today should have a positive outcome to reflect the role of the Association in driving FNU.