Special school records low attendance

Nausori Special School has recorded a greater decline in children’s attendance post-COVID pandemic.

The school has 82 children and as of now, the average daily attendance is 53%.

Head Teacher Deepak Singh says efforts have been made to contact parents and discuss their children’s education.

“Upon calling the parents who are not sending their kids to school, we’ve been advised that they are not ready right now to send the kids to school because of the risk out there.”

Vice President of Nausori Special School Ro Vokili Virisine says some parents are facing financial difficulties.

“Parents are finding difficulties that’s why they stay home for few days until they have bus fares then they can come to school, pick and drop every day is very hard for them as they can’t afford to folk out from their pocket.”

However, Head Teacher Deepak Singh says parents are willing to send their children to school in the next academic year.