Special School curriculum needs improvement

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 4:06 pm
Minister for Education Premila Kumar during her visit to a Special School. [Source": Premila Kumar/Twitter]

Minister for Education Premila Kumar has highlighted the need to improve the curriculum for inclusive or special schools.

She adds the Ministry understands that the curriculum needs to be different and they have plans to bring changes so that students are provided with the right learning resources.

“Our curriculum needs to be changed and the Ministry of Education is working around that to change the curriculum for our special schools and inclusive schools”.

The Minister is encouraging would-be teachers to join inclusive education as they have a shortage of teachers in this field.

