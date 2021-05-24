Some teachers unaware of Education Policies

Teachers have been raising their concerns with the Minister for Education in recent talanoa sessions.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says education policies is one of the two main areas that are talked about during discussions held with teachers at school that she visits.

While addressing some of the issues raised, Kumar says some teachers are not aware of the education policies.

Article continues after advertisement

“And issues relating to their employment, and taking them through Teacher Registration Act, the various policies we have. And highlighting it to them where they can find these policies because some of the teachers are not aware of these policies. And the second area of discussion is the changes that I am proposing.”

Kumar says it is important to get teachers to better understand the changes that are being proposed and to get their feedback.