Schools work on development projects

Minister Premila Kumar latest visit to Lautoka Primary Schools attending Football Association Inter-Primary competition. [Photo: Premila Kumar/ Twitter]

Development projects were among the topics discussed during the Education Minister’s recent school visit to the Western Division.

Minister, Premila Kumar says Ba Provincial Secondary school is planning to set up a gym and is currently looking at funding options.

Kumar says schools are proposing ideas of fundraising for their projects.

Article continues after advertisement

“And the discussions centered on that how they can get the funds to buy the gym equipment. So I had to explain to them that there is a provision within the school management guideline.”

Kumar says in such cases, the schools will be able to buy equipment under the Education Grant Scheme.

She says a few of her visits were upon request by the school management as they wanted to discuss a number of issues.