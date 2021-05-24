Home

Schools will re-open as scheduled

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 3:54 pm

Schools will re-open as planned says Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

He says a good number of eligible students have received their COVID-19 vaccination which will provide them protection from the virus.

Years 8 to 11 students will resume classes from January 4th, while students from Kindergarten to Year 7 will be back in school from the 10th.

Article continues after advertisement


Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

Doctor Fong says schools cannot continue to remain closed as students are missing on their lessons.

“The way I see it is we have to balance the benefits of closing the schools versus the long-term damage that we will be incurring if we continue with the school closes.”

Doctor Fong says his Ministry will liaise with the Ministry of Education if any changes will need to be made on the school opening dates.

“We will have to discuss with Education whether they have other options that they can use side by side together with their current teaching model and that may be something that needs further discussion, but at the moment I have not made any urgent discussion with Education to try and change the date of 4th of January.”

Dr. Fong adds it is important to note that children are more resistant to the virus and this has been boosted by the escalation in the vaccination rate.

“We have vaccinated quite significantly our 15-years and up, our 12-years and up we have vaccinated very well. I believe that we have got more than 60 percent of them sorted out.”

The Permanent Secretary assures that COVID-safe measures will be strengethened in every school once classes resume.

He says it is extremely important for parents and guardians to see their children return to school.

