Schools urged to purchase tablets and laptops

The Ministry of Education has made it mandatory for schools to use their free education grants to purchase tablets and laptops for students.

Minister, Premila Kumar says most schools have been using the grant to furnish their computer labs.

However, she says this has been changed as the government aims to implement its One Laptop per Child policy that was passed in Cabinet in 2012.

“Schools have just been resourcing their computer labs and they think that is all they need to do. But we are changing it and making it mandatory that that budget must be used for buying tablets and laptops for the students.”

Kumar says the schools have been urged to start purchasing laptops and tablets each year so that teachers can begin using them in classrooms.

The Ministry has conducted a nationwide assessment of schools and their access to internet connectivity as well as the availability of computers, laptops and tablets.