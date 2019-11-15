Schools to resume today in the Northern Division

All schools in the Northern Division are expected to resume normal classes from today.

Director for the National Disaster Management Office Vasiti Soko says all evacuation centres in the Northern Division were closed yesterday.

No major roads were damaged and power and water supply was restored in most places over the weekend that was initially affected during Tropical Cyclone Tino.

However the Director notes that the Eastern Division will require more time before their services normalize.

“All the evacuation centres in the North have been closed. The only ones that are open are in the Eastern Division. 22 evacuation centres with 279 evacuee. And in regards to Mariners, marine clearance have been issued out to all ships.”

Meanwhile Soko confirms that Police are expected to continue their search efforts today for a Father and daughter that were swept away by strong currents in Nuku Village in Serua on Thursday.

“The Fiji Police Force from yesterday have been working the searching areas to try and recover the bodies. The latest I’ve been informed is that no bodies have been recovered yet, they are still searching for the two that are still missing.”

Recovery efforts have been hampered by poor visibility and strong currents in the Navua River.

Meanwhile initial damage assessments are currently been carried out by the various NDMO teams in the North and the East.

Emergency operation centres in the Western and Central Divisions have been closed with the East and North continuing their operations albeit with essential staffing.

A final cost of damage incurred by TC Tino is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.