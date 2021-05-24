Schools to reopen safely

Discussions are underway on the possibility of reopening schools under a new normal.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says they will be implementing protocols to ensure students are protected and this includes getting consent from parents to get eligible pupils vaccinated.

Kumar says the new normal includes preparing schools that are poorly ventilated, training teachers on COVID safe protocols, and educating students on safety measures.

She adds wearing masks will be mandatory and all those who are affiliated with schools will have to be fully vaccinated.

“We also have a list of people that provide services to schools whether it is transport or the boat owners who provide service to children. So we know that is very important that all adults should be vaccinated so that our children are protected.”

The Minister says the new normal is going to change how they operate within the schools.