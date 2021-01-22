Schools to remain closed until further notice

All schools will remain closed today in light of the passing Tropical Cyclone Ana that caused flooding in most parts of the country.

A notice was issued by the Ministry of Education on Saturday regarding school closure until further notice.

Most of the schools are currently being used as evacuation centres.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar will issue an advise in a timely manner as to when schools will reopen.

The National Disaster Management Office in a statement yesterday also highlighted that teachers are exempted from returning to work today.

Parents and guardians are advised to monitor their children at all times to ensure their safety during this period.