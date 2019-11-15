Schools to receive remaining grant in week eight

Forty percent of the free education grant has been released to all schools who’ve met the requirements while the remaining 60% will be released in week eight of Term Two.

Following three months of closure classes’ resumed for Year 12 and 13 last week, while the remaining students will resume classes from tomorrow.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar met with the faith-based organizations last week to discuss several issues on the reopening of schools under the current circumstances.

Article continues after advertisement

Some of these issues included the adjustment of the school term dates, realignment of the curriculum, readjustment of external and internal examinations, and COVID-proofing the schools under the new ‘normal’.

The representatives from these organizations were informed that they were under no restraints from the Ministry when it comes to providing any form of support.

Akbar says humanitarian support tops their back to school agenda.

A survey is being carried out which will give substantive data and a clear direction to the Ministry on forms of support immediately needed by students.