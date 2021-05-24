Schools to open as scheduled

The Ministry of Education confirms that schools will open on the scheduled dates despite a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says they are having daily discussions with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, WHO and UNICEF.

Kumar adds should there be a change in situations, she will make an appropriate announcement.

She says right now, the Education Ministry, Heads of Schools, and teachers are preparing for school re-opening and are also ready to implement any additional measures that may be brought in by the Ministry of Health.

Kumar is urging parents and students to take heed of the advisories issued by the Health Ministry.

Years 8 to 13 will start school on 4 January 2022 while Early Childhood Education to Year 7 will start on 10 January 2022.

She says some parents are saying that they do not want to send their children to school.

Kumar adds they can’t force parents to send their children to school and it is their decision.

However, she says the majority of the parents want their children to get back to school.

The Ministry places a strong emphasis on education and would not want to compromise children’s education through longer school closure.

The decision to open schools or any other decision on schools will be made based on scientific data and advice from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, WHO and UNICEF with whom the Ministry is liaising very closely.

The Minister emphasised that everyone should observe COVID-Safe measures at all times and get their booster shots as soon as possible.

Parents are encouraged to get their children fully vaccinated.