Schools to follow the Permanent Secretary's circular: Akbar

The Education Minister is urging schools to follow the Permanent Secretary’s circular regarding the COVID-19 recovery framework.

Minister Rosy Akbar says they’ve received reports that certain schools have ventured out of the normal instructions given.

Akbar has reiterated that it’s a serious breach if schools venture out of the instructions.

“You have got to understand that when circulars are sent to you, there is a lot of thought that is put into that and it’s from your boss, that’s the Permanent Secretary.”

Akbar says if schools need to do certain things out of the normal instructions, they must liaise with the Permanent Secretary.

She adds the Ministry wants all children to be part of the service delivery that they are mandated to do.