Schools re-opened following expert advice

The reopening of schools today has been done on the advice of the United Nations Children’s Fund and World Health Organisation.

Schools are an important time for children’s learning and development and, even during the pandemic, it is possible to attend school safely.

UNICEF and WHO have advised the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health that it is safe to reopen schools because the latest evidence shows that schools do not drive the spread of COVID19 in the community.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch says COVID-19 does not pose as high a risk to children as it does to adults, as long as COVID-safe measures are followed in schools.

Veitch says children are actually more at risk of getting COVID in the community than they are in schools.

As schools reopen, the Ministry of Education will continue to work closely with UNICEF and WHO to ensure that children are safe and provided with supportive learning environments.