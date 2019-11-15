Schools playing religion card: Minister

Some schools are playing the religion card in disputing appointments of teachers and principals says Education Minister Rosy Akbar.

She made the comment while clarifying these appointments saying it is always based on the open merit system.

There have been a number of prominent schools such as Lelean Memorial, which has raised issues with principals appointed to the school.

Article continues after advertisement

“Somebody just mentioned to me that the culture of the school would not be maintained or not be respected should somebody from another faith group be posted. All our heads of school understands the need to maintain the culture and the ethos of the school that is expected of them and we’ve also said it to our faith-based organizations that they will work with the heads of schools appointed.”

Akbar says the merit recruitment process allows the ministry to appoint teachers and principals based on their capability and extensive years of experience.

“I’ve been told about the issues regarding ACS and there is no issue at all. The Principal of ACS has been appointed on merit and I think she’s proved her capability in the other schools that she has served. I think she has more than 22-years of experience as a teacher and as a leader as well and I wish her all the best. Likewise, I wish all the newly appointed heads of schools all the best.”

Akbar has urged faith-based organizations to work closely with the ministry to ensure quality education is delivered in schools.

The Minister adds that school management are welcome to register their concerns with the ministry if they feel the existing culture of the school is threatened by newly appointed head of school.