Schools open tomorrow, exams resume

All schools in the Western division will open from tomorrow.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says this means all schools throughout Fiji will now be open for classes from Early Childhood Education to Year 13.

Year 13 students will also sit for their remaining exam papers from tomorrow.

Year 12 examinations, which were to start last week will also commence from tomorrow.

Kumar has urged all ECE to year 11 students to attend classes and for year 12 and 13 students to sit for their exams.

The sequence of papers for both examinations remain as per the original schedule.