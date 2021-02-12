Schools in the Northern Division to open from Monday

All schools in the Northern Division will open for classes from Monday 15, February.

Schools in the North were closed last week to allow Heads of Schools, Divisional Education Officers, Teachers and School Managements to make quick fixes to damages sustained by the flooding caused by TC Ana.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says their team has worked tirelessly to ensure schools and classrooms are ready to welcome children back to their learning environment.

Akbar adds that water, electricity and road access to most parts in the Northern Division has been restored and some areas might take a few more weeks to normalize.

The Ministry has made arrangements for schools in areas without access to water for water carting services and provides generators to schools without electricity.

The Minister will be in the Northern Division next week to visit students and teachers.

She says that students who may have lost their uniforms can attend school in civilian clothing

The Ministry will be working with Heads of schools in the coming weeks to provide a list of students that need assistance with school bags and stationery.