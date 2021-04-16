School holidays to begin from tomorrow

All schools will be closed from tomorrow as school holidays have been brought forward.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has confirmed that schools will be closed for three weeks.

Akbar says the step taken is a precautionary measure in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

Article continues after advertisement

Announcements on the Coke Games will be made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama later today.

We will have more soon.