School holidays to begin from tomorrow

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 19, 2021 1:00 pm

All schools will be closed from tomorrow as school holidays have been brought forward.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has confirmed that schools will be closed for three weeks.

Akbar says the step taken is a precautionary measure in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

Announcements on the Coke Games will be made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama later today.

We will have more soon.

