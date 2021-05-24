School Heads to be held accountable: Kumar

The Head of Schools will now also be held accountable as the Ministry of Education is tightening its financial policies, processes, and procedures.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar highlighted this during a meeting with teachers and board management in Rakiraki as she toured schools in the Western Division, following the recent widespread flooding.

Kumar says the school management handbook has been reviewed to tighten financial management in schools.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have introduced two signatories. One is the head of school and the other one is the school manager or the representative of the school management committee. That was purely done based on some of the recommendations which came out through the auditors so when the auditors did the auditing of accounts they found that there were certain breaches that needs to be rectified .”

The Education Minister stresses they want transparency and accountability along with quality education.

“We have put the head of school as one of the signatories so that we can hold the head of school accountable. The head of the school is a civil servant and this is a government grant and the disbursement and the use of the grant is done collectively, in agreement. The heads of school are well versed with the policies and it is for him/her to explain clearly to the board of governance or the school management committee what can be done and what cannot be done.”

She adds the Ministry’s first priority is to create a conducive environment for students as Years 8 to 13 will return to school tomorrow.