Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|
Full Coverage

Education

School Heads to be held accountable: Kumar

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 23, 2022 6:15 am
The Head of Schools will now also be held accountable as the Ministry of Education is tightening its financial policies, processes, and procedures.

The Head of Schools will now also be held accountable as the Ministry of Education is tightening its financial policies, processes, and procedures.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar highlighted this during a meeting with teachers and board management in Rakiraki as she toured schools in the Western Division, following the recent widespread flooding.

Kumar says the school management handbook has been reviewed to tighten financial management in schools.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have introduced two signatories. One is the head of school and the other one is the school manager or the representative of the school management committee. That was purely done based on some of the recommendations which came out through the auditors so when the auditors did the auditing of accounts they found that there were certain breaches that needs to be rectified .”

The Education Minister stresses they want transparency and accountability along with quality education.

“We have put the head of school as one of the signatories so that we can hold the head of school accountable. The head of the school is a civil servant and this is a government grant and the disbursement and the use of the grant is done collectively, in agreement. The heads of school are well versed with the policies and it is for him/her to explain clearly to the board of governance or the school management committee what can be done and what cannot be done.”

She adds the Ministry’s first priority is to create a conducive environment for students as Years 8 to 13 will return to school tomorrow.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.