School facilities should not be neglected: Kumar

[Source: Premila Kumar / Twitter]

School infrastructure around the country should not be neglected, says Education Minister, Premila Kumar.

Kumar emphasized this while commissioning new buildings at Bau Central College in Tailevu.

Kumar says the government spends millions of dollars on constructing schools to ensure that students have proper facilities to pursue their education.

“The request that we normally make when we come around for commissioning is for the school management committee who owns the school from now onwards needs to ensure that the school is well maintained. Please do not neglect the infrastructure. “

The government spent $4.6m on the new buildings at Bau Central College, consisting of a school hall, three special rooms, an ablution block, and an administration block with two teachers’ quarters.