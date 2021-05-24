Home

Education

School curriculum will change says Kumar

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 16, 2022 5:53 am
Nakaikogo Sanatan Dharam Primary School [Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

Education Minister Premila Kumar says children cannot be bored with a very tight curriculum.

The Minister has made it clear that changes are going to take place within the education sector and that critics need to do better about their judgments.

The Ministry of Education is scrapping a number of exams and making changes to certain syllabuses, among other changes that are expected to take place when the 2022 academic year begins next month.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at Nakaikogo Sanatan Dharam School, Kumar says these decisions are not made overnight. She adds that some of it were imparted in two documents that existed long ago.

According to Kumar, these documents are the Education Commission Report 2000 and the National Development Plan, which was also a consulted document.

“Are the critics just going to ask about consultation and consultation? When are they going to ask a question about implementation? What we are doing is precisely from those two documents. “

The Minister says some of the recommendations made then are still valid.

“We cannot bore them with a very strict, tight curriculum, all exam centered and then delivered in a very traditional manner, which is route learning. We need to be innovative, we need to be creative, we need to push the old style, we need to move forward. “

Kumar adds that children are becoming tech-savvy and this is the direction the ministry will take to transform the education sector.

