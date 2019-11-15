School curriculum aligned to meet coverage: Akbar

The school’s terms and curriculum have been aligned to accommodate for the coverage says Education Minister Rosy Akbar.

Akbar says a lot of planning and thought processes have been put to ensure when schools resume the welfare of students and teachers remain a priority.

The schools have been closed for three months now since Fiji’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed.

Akbar says students who will return to school, will also be provided psychosocial support.

“Term Two like I said begins from 30th of June until the 18th of September. Term 3 begins on the 28th of September to 18th of December. Further to this if I can reiterate on the announcement that we’ve made about external examinations, only Year 12 and Year 13 students will sit for the external examinations. The rest of the students from Year 1 – including our ECE to Year 11 will undergo school-based assessment”.

Year 12 and Year 13 students will start classes on Tuesday, 30 June, but teachers have been requested to return a day earlier.

“Classes will start for these students from 30th of June, but all our teachers are requested to return to school on Monday 29th June in ensuring that when children do report to school on the 30th of June we have our facilities all prepared to kick start the learning process.”

Akbar says even though only Year 12 and 13 students are resuming classes, the Ministry expects all teachers including ECE, Primary and Secondary schools to report to school on June 29th.

She urged teachers scattered across other parts of the country to start making plans to return to their respective schools.

The primary and secondary schools as well as early childhood education will return to class on Monday, the 6th of July.

Akbar highlighted that principals, teachers, and school management will be responsible for COVID-proofing their schools and practicing healthy habits.

The Education Minister also revealed that apart from the COVID-19 crisis, the ministry was also battling with the damage done by TC Harold.

“A total of 82 schools were affected during TC Harold. Three main ones in the Central Division and the rest from Kadavu and lower Southern Lau, Vatulele, and the Mamanuca’s. We have worked very closely with the school managements and we have tried to ensure that buildings are repaired in cases where we could repair however in terms of two schools – Richmond High and Kadavu – we are still working with the construction implementation unit of the Economy Ministry to see that when schools resume for all the students we have learning spaces and shelters put in place so that the environment can be conducive to the learning.”

The Minister says children who are on subsidized bus fare scheme – their assistance will continue.

She also mentioned that those parents who are facing financial constraints due to COVID-19, new applications for assistance will open for them soon.