Education

School attendance improving progressively

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 19, 2022 3:03 pm
[Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]

Kindergarten to Year 11 students’ attendance has been positive since classes resumed for all levels.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the attendance rates have been good despite some parents opting for homeschool or students dropping out of school.

Kumar has also acknowledged parents for supporting children who are returning to school.

“There are days we have about 82 percent attendance or 80 percent. Other days we have 79 or 78 but I would take the average, so the average is around 75.”

Kumar says the conversation to have schools reopen around the time of the height of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was not easy but necessary.

The Education Minister says that they understand there would be a number of students dropping out of school, but has also thanked parents for understanding the importance of education in children’s lives.

