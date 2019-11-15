Scholarships and loans applications open today

Students can now start applying for the National Toppers Scholarship and the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme for 2021.

Applications opened today and the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme Board says students have only two months to apply.

The closing date for the National Toppers Local Scholarship, scholarships for students with special needs, tertiary education loan scheme for new students, TCF students and Year 12 students closes on 23rd January.

The other three tertiary education loan schemes for existing students, private sector employees and public sector employees will close on December 31st.

TSLB Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj says applications will be received online and they’re are working with schools which may face difficulties for alternative means to apply.

“For the ones who are in High School, they have got two months to apply. Again what is important to note is the reason why we are advertising a bit late compared to the previous years – is this year the Year 12 and Year 13 exams itself will finish itself on the 17th of December. So we are basically allowing them December and January which is mostly their school break to be able to apply effectively.”

Maharaj says they’re working closely with school principals and divisional education offices to help students.