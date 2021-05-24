Scholarship program aims at developing youth

The Adi Samanunu Cakobau Talakuli Scholarship is dedicated to equip students with links to Tailevu to get proper education.

Scholarship Committee coordinator, Dr Akanisi Kedrayate says these graduates will in turn give back to their province.

Dr Kedrayate says the program is funded by men and women from Tailevu living in the United States.

Scholarships are awarded for undergraduate studies.

She says students who wish to apply must be active participants within their communities or the province.

“They may be involved in youth activities or church activities or whatever activities that will enhance the development of their communities.”

Dr Kedrayate says the scholarships are offered for a variety of fields including science, engineering, electrical engineering, law and economics.

Around seven scholarships are given annually.

Since its inception in 2012, over 50 scholarships have been awarded.