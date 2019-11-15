Safe to open schools says Acting PS Health

The Ministry of Health says they are confident that Fiji is in a good position to open schools now.

The Ministry of Health is continuously working with the Education Ministry to ensure the schools are safe when it resumes next week.

Ministry of Health Acting Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says a lot of work has been carried out with the Education Ministry in guiding them on how they can sort out things like hand sanitizers and behavior patterns.

“We are very very cognizant of the fact that we need a lot more educated children coming out through the workforce to sustain many of the efforts that are required to raise our socio-economic level and therefore better the health outcomes. So like I said we discussed this a lot and I am very confident that moving forward there will be a lot more lessons to be learnt but I am very confident that we are at a very good place at this point in time to get our schools to open.”

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says all schools will be mandated to follow the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health.

She says the Director Primary and Secondary has held cluster meetings with respective heads of schools in preparation for the reopening of schools.

Akbar adds for boarding students they will encourage parents to send their children to school as day scholars particularly those who live in and around the area.

There are 109 primary and 64 secondary school hostels in the country.