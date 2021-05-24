Safe re-opening of schools prioritized

The Ministry of Education will look at several pre-requisites before safely re-opening schools for Years 12 and 13.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Anjeela Jokhan says while student vaccination is not mandatory, it remains a critical factor in ensuring students are protected from COVID-19.

Jokhan says all COVID-safe protocols will be observed when schools re-open to ensure there is no spread of infections.

“Masking indoors for example. Very good ventilation which prevents all kinds of viral infection transmission whatever it might be.”

World Health Organization COVID Technical Leader, Doctor Maria Van Kerkhove has warned a plan should be put in place to track and control potential outbreaks when opening schools.

“Second is to ensure that we have good systems in place within the school systems to be able to monitor the health and well-being of students and staffs. This includes a plan to be able to detect cases”

Although vaccination saves lives, the Health Ministry has previously indicated that vaccination rates will not determine the re-opening of schools.