Education

Revised school plan announced

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 4:58 pm

External examinations for Year 13 students will be held from the 1st to the 11th of February, while exams for Year 12 will be from the 7th to the 17th.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Education after students asked for more time to prepare for the exams.

Minister, Premila Kumar says based on advice from the Health Ministry, all students and teachers will go on a two-week break from the 20th of next month until January 3rd of next year.

Kumar adds the last day for teachers to report to school is the 17th of December and they are expected back in school on the 4th of January, next year.

The Ministry says the last day of remote teaching and learning for students from Early Childhood Education to Year 11 will be the 10th of December but teachers must continue to report in until the 17th.

During the two-week break, Year 12 and 13 students will be issued revision activities to prepare for their external exams.

The Minister has also confirmed that classes for Year 8 to 13 will resume on the 4th of January, along with remote teaching and learning for ECE to Year 7.

Kumar says all schools have been advised from last month to begin the provisional enrolment for ECE, Year 1 and Year 9 for the new school year.

The confirmation of placements will be completed in February next year, to give ample time for parents and guardians to carry out their school shopping.

Kumar says due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the Ministry will continuously revisit the school plan to provide a safe environment for teachers, students, and ancillary staff.

