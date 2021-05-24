Home

Revised Literacy and Numeracy to be rolled out

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 17, 2021 12:45 pm
Education Minister, Premila Kumar.

A revised Literacy and Numeracy curriculum for primary schools will be rolled out next year after the Education Ministry noticed a drop in student performance.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says the new curriculum will also take into account the loss of teaching and learning because of COVID-19.

She says it will also help teachers move away from the traditional style of teaching for Years One to Eight.

Kumar says the new Literacy and Numeracy syllabus is designed to make learning easier and more engaging for primary school students.

“The new curriculum is changing the way these subjects will be taught to our children so it’s going to be more of a discovery approach, there will be more of a critical thinking so it’s not a traditional teaching style.”

Kumar highlights assessments over the years show pupils weren’t showing progress to the old material, and the changes will also develop the skills of teachers.

“For the training, there will be several modes that will be used, Google or Moodle platform that will be used, Viber groups and live Facebook but we also intend to bring teachers face to face and discuss this major change.”

Permanent Secretary for Education, Anjeela Jokhan says the success of the new curriculum depends on how it is taught.

The Ministry will be talking to teacher training institutions to incorporate the revised material so that graduates are well versed when they begin teaching.

