MINI BUDGET
Education

Revised literacy and numeracy curriculum launched

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 31, 2022 5:00 pm
Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the curriculum specifically targets Years 1 to 4 and will be trialed in 90 selected schools over one year.

The launch of the revised literacy and numeracy curriculum is critical in setting a solid foundation for our younger population and keeping children engaged in education.

“It brings in the real-life issues in the classroom. The real issues that we normally talk about at the global or regional level. If these are all incorporated in teaching and learning, we are imparting a lot more knowledge and information at a younger age.”

Kumar adds that the effectiveness of the revised curriculum will be evaluated throughout the 2022 school year through a variety of methods.

“Numeracy and literacy again form that basic foundation that is as crucial as we progress in our education system and when we reach a higher level, we need to understand a very difficult concept.”

The Minister says that an executive committee has also been set up to oversee the execution of this initiative and provide strategic oversight and monitor the work while a technical group drives the work on the ground.

 

