Revised curriculum to be trialed in new school term

The Ministry of Education has revised Primary School’s English and Mathematics curriculum following growing concerns on literacy among students.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says this is based on an assessment carried out on numeracy, literacy, and proficiency of Year 4 and Year 6 students.

She says according to a 2018 report, 53 percent of Year 4 and 63 percent of Year 6 students met or exceeded proficiency levels in literacy while 83 percent of students met or exceeded proficiency levels in numeracy.

She says while this is an improvement, more work needs to be done.

“My concern is the literacy aspect. And particularly Year 4, that means we have to do a lot of work from ECE to Year 4 so those teachers who are listening to me please a pay lot more attention to improving the literacy of our children.”

Kumar says a revised curriculum will be trialled in primary schools to improve literacy.

“In the new 2022 school year, Years 1 to 4 curriculum will be trailed in 90 schools across the country. I want to thank the Australian Government for their partnership in this important exercise. “

Kumar adds they have started work on the revision of secondary school English and Mathematics curriculums.