Education

Revised curriculum ready

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 5:00 am

The Ministry of Education will be carrying out two workshops for 90 schools which will pilot the revised new literacy and numeracy curriculum.

The new syllabus designed for primary schools is intended to be more engaging and move away from the traditional style of teaching for Years One to Eight.

Permanent Secretary for Education Doctor Angeela Jokhan says the new concepts will allow students to become active learners, and head-teachers will be more engaged as well.

Article continues after advertisement

“As Head of School, they will be the drivers so there are other things that will be going on in terms of training but a lot of these training has been happening over the last four-five months”

A workshop will be carried out in Lautoka tomorrow to prepare the selected schools in the Western Division.

The other will be at Suva Grammar school on Thursday where the revised curriculum will be launched.

