Review on human capital to assist TSLS in identifying priority areas

TSLS Office.

An international expert who will work with Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Service to develop a ten-year human capital development plan says with a lot of innovations happening globally, there is a need to relook at human capital.

The TSLS has engaged the services of the Queensland University of Technology which has approved former Fiji citizen Professor Hitendra Pillay as the international expert to develop the plan in line with the terms of reference.

TSLS Chief Executive, Dr Hasmukh Lal says the review of human capital needs will assist them in identifying priority areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“This exercise will identify areas which are emerging sectors, emerging skills sets that require funding so for example if we have been funding a particular program for the last seven years and through this exercise would determine there is an oversupply we need to divert the funding for the oversupply to areas which are emerging now.”



Professor Hitendra Pillay, TSLS Chief Executive, Dr Hasmukh Lal.

Professor Pillay says there is an assumption that a person will get employment upon completing degree programs however this creates a vacuum in the TVET sector even in Australia and New Zealand.

“As it is we see that a lot of people are leaving Fiji, nurses, computer programmers, that you can’t stop, people will migrate, people will look for jobs elsewhere which pay better, and conditions are better but the issue is how do you deal with it so you basically need to prepare more in case to budget for the amount that will be lost.”

The draft of the ten-year human capital development plan is expected to be ready in the next five months.