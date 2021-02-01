Report abuse or bullying: Akbar

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has urged heads of departments at Lekutu Secondary School to report any cases of abuse or bullying in the school.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new school building yesterday, Akbar says there are procedures and processes to follow if there are such cases.

The Minister explained that it is their responsibility to protect all children and any such cases must be reported.

Akbar expressed relief that no reports of bullying and abuse have come out of schools in the Northern Division compared to schools in Viti Levu.

She has urged students to always talk and communicate with their parents and teachers about issues they face.