Remote study available soon: Kumar

[Photo: Supplied - Fijian Government / Facebook]

Students across all levels could have the option to study remotely in the years to come.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar highlighted this while closing the Fiji Principals Association 126th Annual Conference last week.

The Minister says this is part of the education transformation planned for Fiji.

Kumar says students will not have to be physically present in the classroom.

She says most of these changes have been pushed through by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says the strictness, whereby children cannot sit for exams for some reasons will no longer be in place.

Kumar says education is about children.