Redeem e-Transport cards urgently: Education Ministry

The Education Ministry is urging the subsidized e-Transport card beneficiaries who have not yet redeemed their assistance to do so urgently.

The Ministry says funds can be redeemed by students or parents directly on-board buses equipped with e-Transport machines, various agents or the District Education Offices.

It says if any parent and student is experiencing technical issues with a subsidized e-Transport card, they can contact Vodafone Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Subsidized e-Transport cards that have been lost or damaged can be replaced at any Vodafone outlet.

Last Wednesday, the Ministry successfully loaded the funds of 61, 644 subsidized cards for students qualifying for the assistance under the e-Transport Assistance Scheme.

As of yesterday, 25,161 cards have been redeemed.

The Ministry’s statement comes after the Fiji Bus Operators Association raised concerns that thousands of students still have not received their travel funds and over the previous three days, numerous operators have had to carry students for free.