Quality assurance key for local workforce: FHEC

Quality assurance is a key aspect in the education sector, as is keeping our tertiary curriculum on par with workforce standards, both locally and internationally.

Fiji Higher Education Commission Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore, says there are select committees working on ensuring that the curriculum offered in tertiary institutions is up-to-date and relevant.

He says this will set the benchmark for our graduates when they enter the workforce.

“Your education must be fit for a purpose. And it is then registered on Fiji National Qualification Framework. It is reviewed continuously and is kept on time so that it is all the time, relevant.”



Doctor Rohit Kishore.

Dr Kishore was the chief guest at the Keshals Business Education Institute (KBEI) graduation ceremony in Suva today.

79 students graduated from the institution in the areas of information technology, banking, payroll management, human resource management, front desk administration, and business.