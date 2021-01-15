Public and Private sector employees apply for TELS

The Tertiary Education Loan Scheme Board has received 55 applications from the public and private sector employees.

Chief executive Bobby Maharaj says there has been no change in the number of applications when compared to last year.

Maharaj says the applications are mostly from people who want to upskill themselves.

Article continues after advertisement

“Under the scheme, those people who are in employment let’s just say the private sector or the public sector they can apply for the loan scheme either to upgrade their qualification or say attain a qualification, when you say attain a qualification, they may have high school and started working.”

Meanwhile, the applications for the Academic Term One of 2021 closed on December 31st.