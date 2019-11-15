PTA levies should not be imposed: Akbar

The heads of schools have been reminded that the Parents Teachers Association levy must not be imposed on parents and students.

Speaking to the school heads at the Fiji National University campus in Lautoka yesterday, Education Minister Rosy Akbar said that the Ministry has had cases where the PTA levy ranged from $20 to $300 per child.

She stressed that the PTA levy is voluntary.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar said there is a need for progress and change in schools and the teaching environment.

She highlighted that this year she has turned her vision towards the plight of rural and maritime schools.

She said she is targeting progress and in order to do justice not only to the faith that the thousands of parents put in them but also to do justice to the $467.7 million that the Government has put in their custody to improve the lives of the children.