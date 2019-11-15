Psychosocial support for students and teachers

With schools opening in less than two weeks, the Education Minister says teachers will be trained to provide psychosocial support for children.

Children are among the most vulnerable groups during and after a natural disaster experiencing a range of stressors.

Rosy Akbar says the opening of schools in Tropical Cyclone Yasa affected areas is an important step in recovery as children rely on daily routines for a sense of security.

Akbar says going back to school will help them overcome the emotional trauma and devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

“The first week of school, we hope that the teachers will undergo the training provided by UNICEF so that when their children do return to school. I am sure a lot of teachers also need the support so thats why we giving week one as a week where we do not expect most children to come in so this week will be used by UNICEF to counsel, talk to our teachers of the course and provide them with the psychosocial support they need.”

The Education Minister adds they are working with UNICEF and other partners to ensure schools are ready for Term one.