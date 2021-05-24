Home

PS emphasizes on safe environment for children

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 6, 2022 11:24 am

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says it is important to make the school environment as safe as possible for the children.

This is as parents and guardians of Early Childhood Education to Year 7 students are preparing to send their children for face to face learning tomorrow.

This batch of students will be back in their classrooms after over 10 months, as the school breaks were extended due to the pandemic.

Doctor Fong stresses that children have an inherent lower risk of symptomatic and severe disease.

He adds by creating a safe space for them to study, we will ensure that their future is safe as well.

“If you add on top another layer where children are less able to get infections because people around them are protected through vaccination and they are less able to get infectious because the people around them are all masked up and if you allow the children to adhere to hand sanitization and they work in the classroom that has improved ventilation that inherent risk that they have will reduce even more.”

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar had earlier stated the decision to resume face to face classes for ECE to Year 7 was made as students from years 8 to 13 have settled in well in schools.

Kumar also said parents of ECE to Year 7 students have been requesting the opening of schools.

She added that this decision was taken after a lot of consideration, as well as clearance from the Ministry of Health.

