PS Education resigns

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 7, 2020 4:45 pm
Permanent Secretary for Education, Heritage, and Arts Alison Burchell.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Heritage, and Arts Alison Burchell has resigned.

Her resignation takes effect immediately.

In her resignation letter, Burchell has expressed a desire to pursue other interests.

With the agreement of the Prime Minister, the Public Service Commission has appointed Susan Kiran, the Permanent Secretary for Civil Service, as the acting Permanent Secretary for Education, Heritage, and Arts until a substantive replacement for Burchell is identified.

Burchell was appointed as the Permanent Secretary for Education, Heritage, and Arts in January 2018.

