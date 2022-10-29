Provisional admission to benefit MoE’s planning

Cabinet has approved provisional enrolment for Year One students, therefore parents wishing to send their five-year-old’s to Year 1 in 2024 can start applying from 1st February next year.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says provisional admission will close on 1st April 2023 and parents will be notified of final admission by June 30th, for Year 1 students in 2024.

Parents are urged to also apply for provisional admission for children who will be attending ECE in 2024 and their provisional admission will also start on 1 February 2023 and close on April 1st, and finalized by June 30th.

Kumar says the twelve-month lead time will benefit the Ministry’s planning for Year 1 students and give the Ministry time to work with Heads of Schools, allowing for better management of enrolment.

“We managed to collect all the information. Based on the information we made a decision that it is better for us to implement this policy in 2024 and this will give twelve-month lead period to the ministry to analyze how many new teachers we need.”

Kumar adds provisional admission will also assist the Ministry in establishing additional classrooms or appointing additional teachers to address increases in student numbers in a particular zone, and plan infrastructure needs as the population grows.

The Minister says the Ministry will be adhering to the zoning policy, which means that students from within the zones will be given placements in schools within their zone.