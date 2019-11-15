Home

Programme to assist teachers and civil servants in rural areas

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 17, 2020 9:42 am
The Fiji National University Vice Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey

The Fiji National University has recently rolled out twenty courses offered on blended mode.

This is to accommodate those who find it difficult to make it to the main campus for classes.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said this online study mode is applicable to teachers and civil servants who are currently serving their contract in rural and maritime areas.

Professor Healey is also urging teachers to upgrade their qualifications as the aim is to strive to make Fiji a knowledge based society.-.

“The 20 programmes that we prioritized are aimed at in-service teachers. So we got more than 30, 000 teachers in Fiji and many of them need to upgrade their qualification from Diplomas to Bachelors and it’s very difficult to do that because they are enrolled in maritime schools and so by putting these programmes online it allows them to access them from anywhere they are”.

He stated the number incoming student and graduates continues to increase every year, as it is a testament of the quality courses on offer.

Meanwhile, major development projects is expected to commence soon on few campuses in a bid to boost the educations deliverables of the school.

