Education

Principal suspended for naming student

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 22, 2021 4:12 pm

The Principal of a Suva school has been suspended this afternoon for releasing the name of a Year 9 student who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Head of School had emailed all teachers informing them that the student had COVID-19 and everyone needed to come in for testing.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar confirms the individual has been suspended from duties until further notice.

More soon.

