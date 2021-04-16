Principal suspended for naming student

The Principal of a Suva school has been suspended this afternoon for releasing the name of a Year 9 student who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Head of School had emailed all teachers informing them that the student had COVID-19 and everyone needed to come in for testing.
Minister for Education Rosy Akbar confirms the individual has been suspended from duties until further notice.
More soon.
