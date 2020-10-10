Pressing issues face USP Council

The University of the South Pacific Council will nominate a replacement for Deputy Vice-Chancellor Aloma Johansson as her term has ended.

It is understood that sixty percent of the council members, student association and staff want former Auckland University vice-chancellor Pat Walsh to fill in Johansson’s position.

Also on the agenda is the possible removal of Mahmood Khan as the Audit and Risk Committee Chair.

If this comes to pass, Khan will remain on the USP Council as a member-only.

The fate of pro-chancellor Winston Thompson is also expected to be determined at today’s meeting.

The Special Council will also discuss the vice-chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia’s paper on the re-organization of USP.