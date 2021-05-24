Home

Education

Prepare students for school: Education Minister

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 28, 2021 5:30 am
Education Minister, Premila Kumar

As school reopens in less than three weeks, Education Minister, Premila Kumar says students should not feel that they will be behind in their studies because they could not do much remote learning.

Kumar says this year has been challenging for everyone, especially teachers, students, parents, and school management.

She says things will be different when students go back to school with the COVID safe measures in place.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the six months of school closure since April has brought several new challenges and students have lost several hundred hours of learning.

The Education Minister says it is extremely important for students to go back to school.

“Mainly for their mental health and for them to be back in school, with their friends and it is also for their social development. They have been at home for a very long time and they need to go back so that they can socialize with their friends, they can be in their school environment. They can play around with their friends. It’s only to assist them”.

She adds the opening of schools for Years 8 to 11 on the 4th of January, and for Early Childhood Education to Years 7 on the 10th of January, has provided parents and students a relief.

She is urging parents and guardians to ensure that children are supervised well over the break and are well prepared to come back to school in January.

The Minister is also urging communities to observe COVID-safe protocols as they gather for celebrations this season so that children are safe and well and can return to school in January.

