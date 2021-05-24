Preparations continue for students return

The Ministry of Education is not getting any more COVID-19 positive cases from teachers at this point in time.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Anjeela Jokhan says most of those teachers who were infected have now tested negative and are slowly preparing for the return of Early Childhood Education to Year 7 students from next week.

Dr. Jokhan says they continue to provide support to teachers and at the same time ensure that students who are currently in school do not miss out on anything.

Article continues after advertisement

“When schools started on the 4th of January because that was the first time they came back after quite a few weeks. They were infectious because they came from the community. But that infectious have gone down, they are all back and they pretty protected. We are not getting any cases whatsoever at this pointing time.”

Dr Jokhan says the Ministry continues to ensure that all schools are COVID-19 compliant for the safety of students and teachers.

Schools for ECE to Year 7 begins next week.