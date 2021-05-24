Home

Education

Possibility of school resumption in November

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 10:40 am

All other classes apart from Years 12 and 13 are likely to open on November 29th if everything goes well says Education Minister, Premila Kumar.

Kumar says if this does not eventuate, then kindergarten and Years One to 11 will resume classes on January 4th.

She adds opening of Years 12 and 13 will give teachers an opportunity to pilot the COVID-19 safety measures.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister has also revealed that almost 50 Years 12 and 13 teachers have been let go as they were not vaccinated.

Kumar has assured that these teachers have been replaced and classes for these students will open as planned on Monday.

 

